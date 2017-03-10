New BadWolf Downtown Manassas location opens Monday

The new BadWolf Public House in Downtown Manassas will open at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017.

We proudly announce the opening of BadWolf Public House in Historic Manassas. We are featuring several Virginia craft beers and bottles with a selection of great food. There should be something to please your taste buds. Our new 3 barrel brewery is under construction and BadWolf beers will be on tap once the brewery is up and running. Stay tuned on this phase.

We are located between Okras and Monzas on Battle St. We are looking forward to seeing you!