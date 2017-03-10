News New BadWolf Downtown Manassas location opens Monday
The new BadWolf Public House in Downtown Manassas will open at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017.
Submitted:
We proudly announce the opening of BadWolf Public House in Historic Manassas. We are featuring several Virginia craft beers and bottles with a selection of great food. There should be something to please your taste buds. Our new 3 barrel brewery is under construction and BadWolf beers will be on tap once the brewery is up and running. Stay tuned on this phase.
