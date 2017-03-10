News Manassas residents wake to find burglars, call police
From Manassas police:
Burglary — At approximately 9:35 p.m. on March 8, 2017, Manassas City Police met with a resident on the 9000 block of Portner Ave for a report of a burglary. The reporting party told officers that while sleeping on the second floor of the residence, several residents were awakened by a loud noise. When the residents walked downstairs, they observed two unknown males in dark clothes and masks who had broken in through a rear door and were inside the residence.
When the suspects knew they had been observed, they fled through the same door and continued south along the rear of Manassas Shopping Center. Residents reported a television missing from the home, which officers recovered further down the block.
Description of suspect vehicle: Dark sedan-colored sedan, possibly an early 2000s model Nissan MaximaSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017
February 28, 2017
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017