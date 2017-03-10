Manassas residents wake to find burglars, call police

From Manassas police:

Burglary — At approximately 9:35 p.m. on March 8, 2017, Manassas City Police met with a resident on the 9000 block of Portner Ave for a report of a burglary. The reporting party told officers that while sleeping on the second floor of the residence, several residents were awakened by a loud noise. When the residents walked downstairs, they observed two unknown males in dark clothes and masks who had broken in through a rear door and were inside the residence.

When the suspects knew they had been observed, they fled through the same door and continued south along the rear of Manassas Shopping Center. Residents reported a television missing from the home, which officers recovered further down the block.

Description of suspect vehicle: Dark sedan-colored sedan, possibly an early 2000s model Nissan Maxima