We’re looking for a looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart

Chapel Springs Church

Missions Department

Administrative Assistant, Full Time

Please Note!: Resumes received without completed application CANNOT be considered. Absolutely no phone calls, please.

A growing church in Northern Virginia is looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart to grow with us at our Bristow office. If you are passionate about helping people follow Jesus, keep reading.

You are:

Self-motivated, driven, and on top of things

Strong in the details while also able to understand the “big picture”?

Proficient in Microsoft Office (every bit of it) and possessing strong general computer skills?

Exceptionally organized and resourceful; able to manage multiple projects

Outstanding in interpersonal skills?

A team player

Personable, friendly, and someone who enjoys talking to and interacting with people

A mature follower of Jesus who is able to commit to the core values of Chapel Springs Church

A professional with at least 2 years’ experience as an Administrative Assistant

Does this sound like you? Download an application at chapelsprings.org/ under the tabs about us and employment and submit it with your resume to the email address listed on our website. Please follow all directions on the website carefully so that your application comes to us with complete information.

You may also mail your resume and application to:

Attn: Jobs

Chapel Springs Church

11500 New Life Way

Bristow, VA 20136

Resumes received without completed application CANNOT be considered. Absolutely no phone calls, please.

Contact Information

No phone calls plese

chapelsprings.org