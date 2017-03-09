Jobs We’re looking for a looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart
Chapel Springs Church
Missions Department
Administrative Assistant, Full Time
Please Note!: Resumes received without completed application CANNOT be considered. Absolutely no phone calls, please.
A growing church in Northern Virginia is looking for a committed Jesus-follower with strong administrative skills and a servant’s heart to grow with us at our Bristow office. If you are passionate about helping people follow Jesus, keep reading.
You are:
Self-motivated, driven, and on top of things
Strong in the details while also able to understand the “big picture”?
Proficient in Microsoft Office (every bit of it) and possessing strong general computer skills?
Exceptionally organized and resourceful; able to manage multiple projects
Outstanding in interpersonal skills?
A team player
Personable, friendly, and someone who enjoys talking to and interacting with people
A mature follower of Jesus who is able to commit to the core values of Chapel Springs Church
A professional with at least 2 years’ experience as an Administrative Assistant
Does this sound like you? Download an application at chapelsprings.org/ under the tabs about us and employment and submit it with your resume to the email address listed on our website. Please follow all directions on the website carefully so that your application comes to us with complete information.
You may also mail your resume and application to:
Attn: Jobs
Chapel Springs Church
11500 New Life Way
Bristow, VA 20136
Resumes received without completed application CANNOT be considered. Absolutely no phone calls, please.
Contact Information
No phone calls plese
chapelsprings.orgSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017
February 28, 2017
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017