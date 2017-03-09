Virginia ranked 7th for low DUI arrests

According to Prince William County Police, 1,033 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Prince William county in 2015. While this number might seem high, Virginia is one of the 10 states in the nation with the lowest number of DUI’s.

From BackGroundChecks.org Spokesperson Jason Quimby:

In an effort to keep Americans safer on the roads this year, BackgroundChecks.org researched state DUI rankings. The report was released on March 9, 2017. BackgroundChecks.org used a combination of CDC, Department of Transportation data, and local state data, to create a comprehensive score for each state.

Virginia was ranked #7 as one of ten best states, having the least problems with DUI and drunk driving.

The 10 states with the least DUI Problems are: New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Utah, Rhode Island, Virginia, Indiana, Washington, and Kansas.

The top 10 states with DUI problems in America are Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, Kentucky, and Maine.

“The fact that over 10,000 people a year die from DUI related accidents is a travesty”, said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research. “We hope this research will open some eyes and make people think twice before drinking and driving.”

DUIs were on the rise in 2016, according to data released late last year by the CDC and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

