News Suspect wanted for abduction arrested without incident
Abduction | Unlawful Wounding * ARREST – On March 8, John David CABRERA-BONILLA, wanted for a domestic incident which occurred at a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge on February 24, was arrested without incident at his residence.
Arrested on March 8:
John David CABRERA-BONILLA, 19, of the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge
Charged with abduction and unlawful wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Abduction | Unlawful Wounding [Previously Released] – On February 24 at 6:42PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 23-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused began assaulting the victim. When the victim attempted to leave, the accused grabbed her and prevented her from leaving. The accused eventually was able to leave the residence and contact police. The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving.
Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as John David CABRERA-BONILLA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
