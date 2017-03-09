Stafford County Fire and Rescue responds to gas leak

Stafford, VA – March 8, 2017 – Stafford County Fire and Rescue units responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on the parking lot of Wendy’s at 145 Garrisonville Road this afternoon at 3:43 p.m. The caller then reported that one of the vehicles struck a gas line and that there was an odor of gas noticeable.

First arriving units found two vehicles involved in the crash with one resting on top of the pipe assembly of a 1,000 gallon underground propane tank. Crews simultaneously checked for injuries and deployed a hose line for protection. Due to high gas levels in the area, Wendy’s and several other businesses were evacuated and two lanes of eastbound Garrisonville Road were shut down as a precaution.

One driver from the accident was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews operated on the scene for over two hours until the vehicle could be removed from atop the pipe assembly and the leak stopped. Traffic on Garrisonville Road was impacted through the evening rush hour. Wendy’s will remain closed this evening and possibly until 12 noon on Thursday.

Firefighters and EMS personnel from Aquia Station 9, Potomac Hills Station 10, Stafford Station 2, Brooke Station 5, Berea Station 12, and Shelton Shop Station 14, responded to the alarm.