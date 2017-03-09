NY man threatens to blow up Stafford business

Stafford, VA. On March 7, 2017, at 8:09 a.m., Deputy A.C. Wolford responded to a disturbance at the Sheetz at 10 Washington Square. Upon his arrival, he contacted the store manager who advised a male had purchased gas at the pump and then entered the establishment.

The male began talking with customers stating that he was going to blow up the store. The subject then purchased two containers of snuff and walked out the business. A few moments later he returned and asked the cashier to open the snuff cans. He left the store again, got into a silver Chrysler Pacifica, and left the parking lot.

Store personnel obtained the Pacifica’s out-of-state license plate number. The tags returned to a rental car from New York. The rental company was contacted and identified the subject who had rented the car as Felix Martinez, also of New York.

Later in the day, at approximately 11:18 a.m., Deputy J.W. Kyle responded to a suspicious person at Navy Federal Credit Union on Corporate Drive. He was advised that a male, matching the description of the earlier subject, was yelling and making similar threats inside the business. Deputy Kyle located the subject at a nearby Subway restaurant and detained him.

Felix A. Martinez, age 40 of Copiague, NY, was charged with Threats to Bomb or Damage and Disorderly Conduct. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.