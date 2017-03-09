Jobs We need a detail-oriented person to perform clerical, technical work preparing records
ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT
Looking for a detail-oriented person to perform clerical and technical work involving the preparation and maintenance of financial records. Must have a thorough knowledge of: bookkeeping terminology and methods, standard office procedures and practices, and computer programs. 24 hours per week, T-Th, 8:30 — 5:00.
To apply please send in a completed application. You will find this at chapelsprings.org under the tabs “about us” and “employment.” Please note that resumes received with out a completed application will not be considered. No phone calls please.
