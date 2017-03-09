News Man, 26, arrested for dealing drugs via Uber
Abduction | Narcotics Investigation – On March 7 at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd near Cardinal Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a possible ongoing abduction. A third party caller reported to police that her friend, a 26-year-old woman of Woodbridge, had picked up an unknown man in the above area with her Uber vehicle.
During the encounter, the victim determined that the accused was in possession of drugs and a large amount of money. When the victim told the accused to get out of the vehicle, he refused and forced the victim to continue driving to several different locations in Woodbridge. The accused was eventually able to contact her friend who then called police.
Responding officers located the vehicle in the area of Minnieville Rd and General Washington Dr. The vehicle was stopped and the accused was detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. Marijuana, prescription pills, and money were recovered.
Arrested on March 7:
Harpreet Singh SANDHU, 26, of 14607 Batavia Dr in Centreville
Charged with abduction, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Court Date: May 1, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
