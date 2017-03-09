Submitted News Gainesville parking lot unavailable on March 10
From PTRC Transit:
The lot at the Gainesville United Methodist Church will be unavailable for parking by Gainesville OmniRide and Linton Hall Metro Direct passengers on Friday, March 10, 2017 due to a Boy Scouts mulch sale.
Alternate parking will be across the street at the rear of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. This alternate parking arrangement is for Friday, March 10 only.
Thank you for your cooperation.
