Gainesville parking lot unavailable on March 10

by Potomac Local on March 9, 2017 at 12:18 pm Leave a Comment
OmniLink

From PTRC Transit:

The lot at the Gainesville United Methodist Church will be unavailable for parking by Gainesville OmniRide and Linton Hall Metro Direct passengers on Friday, March 10, 2017 due to a Boy Scouts mulch sale.

Alternate parking will be across the street at the rear of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. This alternate parking arrangement is for Friday, March 10 only.

Thank you for your cooperation.

