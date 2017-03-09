Submitted News EMSI Engineering relocates to Manassas Park
From Manassas Park Economic Development Manager, Ryan Gandy:
EMSI Engineering Inc. has relocated their headquarters from the Chamber building in Manassas to the City of Manassas Park. EMSI is an architectural and engineering company established in Manassas, Virginia in 1987 and offers comprehensive consultation in testing and inspections, geotechnical and environmental engineering, surveying, civil engineering, architectural, project management, and interior design.
“We are thrilled EMSI decided to relocate their headquarters from Manassas to Manassas Park”, says Ryan Gandy, Economic Development Manager for the City of Manassas Park. “Their experience and contributions in the field of engineering services and their development presence in The Park make them a welcome addition to our diverse business community.”
EMSI is woman owned, DBE, SWAM and EDWOSB certified by MWAA, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce. The engineering company has been providing engineering services for over 22 years and has provided services for several entities ranging from commercial, residential, private corporations, and government agencies. They have worked on numerous one time projects, as well as annual recurring contracts with the government.
EMSI can now be found at 9110 Railroad Dr. # 310-A, Manassas Park, VA or more commonly known around The Park as the "Railroad Building".
