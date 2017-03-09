Baseball star pours beer to support TS and Autism

On Tap for TS

Saturday April 1, 2017

4-8pm

BadWolf Brewing Company

8420 Kao Circle

Manassas, VA 20111

Come drink some great beer and support Tyler’s Tap.

Supports Tuberous Sclerosis and Autism

% of beer sales will be donated

-Food Truck 5-9pm

-Band 7-9pm

-Guest Pourer: Jeff Baker (American Professional Baseball Player)

Jeffrey “Jeff” Baker is an American professional baseball player. He has played in Major League Baseball for the Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins. Primarily a second baseman and first baseman.

Family: Nicholas and Melissa Philopena had a baby boy, Tyler Jacob, on June 17, 2009. Tyler was happy and healthy until October 3, 2009 when he was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis. TS is a rare chronic genetic disorder with no cure. It affects all organs of a person’s body, mainly the brain and kidneys.

Tyler has sets of multiple tumors on his brain, heart and kidneys right now however, more can grow over the course of his life time. The main organ that is being affected right now, as a toddler, is his brain. These tumors are causing him to endure continuous seizures which fortunately medicine has been able to minimize.

Since Tyler has been diagnosed, he has been in and out of hospitals for monitoring, testing, treatment as well as weekly doctor appointments and daily developmental therapy for TS and Autism.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare multisystem genetic disease that causes benign tumors to grow in the brain and on other vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, liver, eyes, lungs, and skin. A combination of symptoms may include seizures, intellectual disability, developmental delay, behavioral problems, skin abnormalities, and lung and kidney disease.

TSC is caused by a mutation of either of two genes, TSC1 and TSC2, which code for the proteins hamartin and tuberin, respectively. These proteins act as tumor growth suppressors, agents that regulate cell proliferation and differentiation.[1]