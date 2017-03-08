PRTC selects Schneider to oversee bus system

Robert “Bob” Schneider is the new executive director at the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC).

Schneider will oversee the operation of PRTC’s commuter and local buses. He replaces interim executive director Eric Marx who told Potomac Local he didn’t apply to be the permanent director.

Schneider comes to the area from Columbia, S.C.



“Executive Director, The COMET

Company NameThe COMET–Central Midlands Transit

Dates EmployedNov 2011 – Present Employment Duration5 yrs 5 mos Location Columbia, South Carolina Area

After more than 18 months as the Executive Director and General Manager for the Columbia, South Carolina property, I have been selected by the Board of Directors to exclusively serve as the Executive Director of Central Midlands Transit, known as The COMET.

With the focus on the creation of The COMET, Columbia’s unique and innovative brand for transit services, I will focus my energy of build the system of the future and giving life to the Vision: 2020 established by The COMET’s Board of Directors.

We are proud to have won FTA Region IVs “Rising Star” award for the system’s accomplishments over the past two years.”

Prior to Marx, Al Harf was PRTC’s Executive Director for 16 years before retiring in July 2015.

Marx worked as PRTC’s Director of Planning and Operations for 22 years before temporarily succeeding Harf. He told Potomac Local he may choose to go back to a lower-level position at PRTC, or he may choose retirement.