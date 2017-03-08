MANASSAS, Va. — The Chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee had some choice words for Delegate Jackson Miller on Wednesday.

Harry Wiggins on Facebook posted “Trump and Jackson Miller two unqualified bigots and white supremacists.”

“I can sit here and say nothing and watch Jackson Miller pat himself on the back and pretend like he is a wonderful person or I can state facts,” Wiggins told Potomac Local.

Miller, a Republican, represents the 50th House of Delegates District (Manassas) and is running to be the next Clerk of the Prince William Circuit Court.

Miller’s support in the House of Delegates to require voters present IDs at polls, and his refusal to support the restoration of voting rights to convicted felons as reasons for this Facebook post.

“As you know, those things affect minorities disproportionately,” said Wiggins.

Miller serves as the House Majority Whip and was elected to the House of Delegates in 2005. Prior to that he served on the Manassas City Council and was a cop in Arlington and Prince William counties.

“Yes, I’ve seen Harry Wiggins’ disgusting Facebook post. My hope was that the media would not report on his shameless political stunt. Mr. Wiggins is getting exactly what he wanted. He is a seasoned politician who now has the media reporting his false accusations,” Miller told Potomac Local. “Instead of our campaign talking about how important the Clerk of the Circuit Court is to our community, we are now defending ourselves against his baseless and false narrative. Any unbiased account clearly shows that Jackson Miller is more qualified for this position than his opponent. Creating fake news and attacking his character is the Democrats’ best chance of winning.”

Jaqueline Smith, with Democratic support, is challenging Miller for the Clerk of Court seat, an elected position with an eight-year term. A special election will be held April 18 to replace Michele McQuigg, who was re-elected as Clerk in 2015 and died last month.