Manassas gives teen facing life-threatening surgery 2 great rides

Photos by Flickr user Manassas City

Before a 15-year-old Osbourn High School Student goes into a surgery that will be the fight of his life, the Manassas City Fire Department helped him check off some items on his bucket list.

Today, Jamie Martinez got a ride in a ladder truck operated by the city fire department and was later taken to Manassas Regional Airport where he was given a helicopter ride.

From Jamie’s GoFundMe page:

Jaime has an inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system. It has led to his use of a wheelchair, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and deterioration of his spine.

Jaime will be having a life-threatening surgery at the end of March called a posterior spinal fusion. We are praying for a miracle. His family, both parents work full time, is struggling with medical co-payments, medications and taking time off work to care for Jaime and his sisters. Jaime has a younger sister who is 12 and she has the same inherited disease. The last daughter (10) does not have this condition.

Money raised will be used for medical costs, medications, medical equipment and basic costs of living for the family. If possible, the family is hopeful to acquire a handicapped capable van as they have two children in wheelchairs and no way to easily transport them to medical appointments.