News Fire crews douse blaze at Comcast building
From Prince William Fire and Rescue:
On Tuesday, March 7th at 4:52 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial business in the 11000 block of University Boulevard in Manassas (Comcast building).
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire and heavy smoke in a storage/mechanical room in which the sprinkler system had activated.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
No injuries reported.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000.
The fire originated in a storage/mechanical room; the cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show
March 8, 2017
Manassas Park builds community, finds success with youth basketball
March 8, 2017
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017
February 28, 2017
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017