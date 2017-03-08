WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Fire crews douse blaze at Comcast building

by Potomac Local on March 8, 2017 at 4:00 pm Leave a Comment
From Prince William Fire and Rescue: 

On Tuesday, March 7th at 4:52 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial business in the 11000 block of University Boulevard in Manassas (Comcast building).

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire and heavy smoke in a storage/mechanical room in which the sprinkler system had activated.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000.

The fire originated in a storage/mechanical room; the cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.

