Fire crews douse blaze at Comcast building

From Prince William Fire and Rescue:

On Tuesday, March 7th at 4:52 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial business in the 11000 block of University Boulevard in Manassas (Comcast building).

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire and heavy smoke in a storage/mechanical room in which the sprinkler system had activated.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000.

The fire originated in a storage/mechanical room; the cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.