News Bullet pierces floor, strikes woman
From Prince William police:
Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Shooting Investigation – On March 7 at 8:08PM, officers responded to the 6100 block of Popes Creek Pl in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, a 52-year-old woman of Haymarket, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers rendered immediate aid before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance inside the garage of the townhome. During the encounter, another resident of the home, identified as the accused, went to retrieve a handgun from an upper level room.
While doing so, the accused allegedly inadvertently discharged a round that traveled through the floor and struck the victim below. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. The handgun was recovered from the residence.
Arrested March 7: [No Photo Available]
Thomas Riley BAGGERLY, Jr., 48, of the 6100 block of Popes Creek Ln in Haymarket
Charged with reckless handling of a firearm
Court Date: April 10, 2017 | Bond: Released with a court summonsSend news and photos to Potomac Local
