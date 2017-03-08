The 3rd Annual Historic Manassas Bridal Show is taking place on Sunday, March 12, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory. This free event is proving to be that the third times a charm for this growing event with a wide variety of 30 wedding-related vendors. In years past, the event has been held at two other potential wedding venues in the City – the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum Lawn. This year will be the first indoor show at another great downtown wedding venue – Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory.

This year’s Bridal Show will make the most out of this unique, gorgeous location. The first floor of the Center for the Arts features a gallery ideal for a happy hour before the reception. Hop on the elevator to the third floor featuring the perfect space for a reception. With gorgeous exposed brick walls and hardwood floors, this space is perfect for a reception with around 120 guests.

This year’s show will feature 30 vendors located on both the first and third floors. Local downtown merchants including Amy’s Bridal Boutique, Shining Sol Candle Company, Scatter Seeds, Jirani Coffeehouse, Travel Place, and Okra’s Cajun Creole will be set up along with popular venues such as Morais Vineyards and Airlie. Photographers, bakers, entertainment providers, specialty gift providers and more will be set up as well. A complete listing of all participating vendors can be found here.

Amy’s Bridal Boutique will feature a fashion show on the third floor at noon showcasing wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. The afternoon will feature raffle items as well from all of the vendors. Brides will receive a gift bag with small gifts and information on all the vendors as well as a few raffle tickets. Raffles throughout the afternoon will include $500 off a wedding booking from DG Photography, a $150 gift certificate from Tang’s Alterations, a one-night stay for two at Airlie and much more!

Share this event with all of your newly engaged friends and family members and come on out to this free event hosted by Historic Manassas, Inc. on Sunday, March 12 at the Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory. Visit www.visitmanassas.org for more information on this event and other upcoming events in downtown Manassas!