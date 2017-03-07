WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Potomac Mills stabbing suspect in custody, found in Washington, D.C.

by Potomac Local on March 7, 2017 at 1:33 pm Leave a Comment
Kingsbury, Jamel

The man suspected of stabbing to death a security guard at Burlington Coat Factory at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge is behind bars. 

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST– On March 7, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. received information regarding the possible whereabouts of Jamel Carlos KINGSBURY. The accused was subsequently located and arrested by officers of the Metropolitan Police Department. This suspect was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing which occurred in front of the Burlington Coat Factory located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge on March 4. The accused will remain in custody in Washington D.C. pending extradition back to Virginia.

Arrested on March 7: [No Photo Available]

Jamel Carlos KINGSBURY, 35, of no fixed address
Charged with murder
Court Date: Pending | Status: Pending Extradition

