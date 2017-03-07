Traffic Learn more about the the effort to extend the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes
From VDOT:
The public is invited to attend two upcoming meetings to learn more about a study of the Interstate 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
The project would extend I-95 Express Lanes approximately 10 miles south of Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford County to the vicinity of Route 17. The facility is proposed to connect to the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Additional access and operational improvements along the I-95 Express Lanes facility in Prince William County are also being reviewed.
Public information meetings will be held:
Monday, March 13
6-8 p.m.
Freedom High School
15201 Neabsco Mills Road
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Tuesday, March 14
6-8 p.m.
Stafford High School
63 Stafford Indians Lane
Fredericksburg, VA 22405
Both meetings will be held in an open house format, with a presentation beginning at 7 p.m. followed by time for audience questions. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the study and answer questions before and after the presentation.
The public can give written comments at the meetings, or mail them by Friday, March 24, 2017, to VDOT Fredericksburg District, Attention: Mr. Krishna Potturi, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Comments may also be emailed to I95fredex@VDOT.Virginia.Gov. Please reference “I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Study” in the subject line of all correspondence.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
