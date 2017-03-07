News Congratulations to Floyd and Marjoire Brown, of Gainesville, married 65 years
Bishop Floyd B. Brown Jr. (9/15/30) Evangelist Marjorie A Brown (5/6/33)
Married 3/9/52 65 years in Capitol Heights MD
Living on Carver Rd Gainesville, Va. since 1967
Pastor church at 15011 Sacred Lane Centreville, VA. (www.tcbtholiness.org)
Three Children: Floyd B Brown III (12/11/52), Ezora J. Brown (9/23/54), and Eric K Brown I (3/25/64)
Grandchildren: 5
Grandchildren: 5
Great Grandchildren: 4
