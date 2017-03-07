Arrest made in malicious wounding where woman knocked unconscious

From Prince William police:

Arrested on March 1:

Jorge de la FUENTE, 25, of the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Malicious Wounding – On February 25 at 1:00PM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning. The victim, a 24-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, identified as a family member, were involved in a verbal argument which escalated. During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the face then threw a blunt object at her head knocking her unconscious. A family member found the victim and took her to a local hospital and contacted police. Serious, non-life threatening injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jorge De La FUENTE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.