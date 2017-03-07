News Another suspect arrested in Dumfries robbery
From Prince William police:
Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On March 3, Raymond Laird DAVIS, the remaining suspect wanted for an armed robbery which occurred in the 18000 block of Fraley Blvd in the Town of Dumfries on August 18, was arrested in Washington, DC. The other suspect involved, identified as Darius Lamont DAVIS, was previously arrested on September 11. Raymond Laird DAVIS has been extradited back to Prince William and remains in custody.
Arrested on March 3:
Raymond Laird DAVIS, 22, of 3521 Buena Vista Terr in Woodbridge
Charged with abduction, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: April 6, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Armed Robbery *ARREST [Previously Released] – On September 11, Darius Lamont DAVIS turned himself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge. The accused was wanted for a robbery which occurred in the 18000 block of Fraley Blvd in the Town of Dumfries on August 18. The investigation continues.
Arrested on September 11:
Darius Lamont DAVIS, 21, of the 18317 Chestnut Point in Triangle
Charged with robbery, abduction,use of a firearm in commission of a felony, andpossession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Court Date: October 25, 2016| Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
