Woodbridge man, 54, missing and believed endangered

From Prince William County Police:

**MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT**: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult, Peter Dailey COOPER. The investigation revealed that Peter left his residence located in the 5800 block of Anthony Dr in Woodbridge (22193) sometime around 10:00AM on March 4.

Peter is believed to have left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. Peter may be driving a Red 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Va Tags JNE6918. Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Peter Dailey COOPER is described as a white male, 54 years of age, 5’10″, 175lbs with blue eyes and blonde/gray hair.

He may be wearing a faded brown leather jacket.