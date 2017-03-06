Information wanted on Manassas City check thief

From Manassas City Police:

Wanted For: Uttering/Obtaining Money by False Pretense

Flores Murcia, Carlos R

RACE: White (Hispanic)

SEX: Male

H / W:

DOB: 5-29-1970 (Age 46)

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

LAST KNOWN LOCATION: Manassas Area

On June 15, 2013, the accused stole a payroll check from the victim’s vehicle and cashed it at a local bank.

The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.