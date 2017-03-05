WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Ed Gillespie takes Prince William GOP straw poll; Corey Stewart reacts

by Potomac Local on March 5, 2017 at 11:04 am Leave a Comment
edgillespie

Submitted by Gillespie campaign:

“Longtime conservative leader, 2014 U.S. Senate nominee and 2017 Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie won the straw poll at the Prince William County GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Saturday night with over 60 percent of the vote.

Gillespie won with 62 percent of the vote, followed by Corey Stewart at 24 percent, Denver Riggleman at eight percent, and Frank Wagner at three percent. The Prince William County straw poll is the largest straw poll conducted in the primary to date.

Full Results

Gillespie – 62%, 165 votes

Stewart – 24%, 65 votes

Riggleman – 8%, 23 votes

Wager – 3%, 8 votes”

Corey Stewart, who is the county’s top politician on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, reacted to the news on Twitter. 

From Stewart’s Twitter Account: 


News, Politics, Prince William
