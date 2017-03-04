WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Someone tried to rob Family Dollar on Route 1 in Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on March 4, 2017
Family Dollar robbery

From Prince William police: 

Attempted Armed Robbery – On March 2 at 9:10AM, officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 13975 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect eventually fled the area without taking any property. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male of an unknown age, 5’07” with a thin build holding a washcloth covering his face

Last seen wearing a hat with a white brim, black jacket with a hood, light blue jeans, and white shoes

  • Aubrey Preidis

    I’m guesing he really needed that money, he couldn’t even afford a decent disguise…

