News Someone tried to rob Family Dollar on Route 1 in Woodbridge
From Prince William police:
Attempted Armed Robbery – On March 2 at 9:10AM, officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 13975 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect eventually fled the area without taking any property. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Black male of an unknown age, 5’07” with a thin build holding a washcloth covering his face
Last seen wearing a hat with a white brim, black jacket with a hood, light blue jeans, and white shoes
Aubrey Preidis
