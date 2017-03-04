News Shoplifter stabs to death Burlington Coat Factory guard at Potomac Mills
From Prince William police:
Homicide Investigation – On March 4 at 2:33PM, officers responded to the Burlington Coat Factory located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the suspect was observed shoplifting inside the store. Two loss prevention employees confronted the suspect as he exited the business.
During the encounter, a struggle ensued and one of the loss prevention employees was stabbed. The suspect then fled on foot. Police conducted an extensive search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect. The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The other loss prevention employee was not injured. The identity of the victim will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation continues. This is Prince William County’s third homicide for 2017.*Send news and photos to Potomac Local
