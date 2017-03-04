Obituary John N. Terry
John N. Terry. 70, of Dale City, Va. Passed away at home February 26, 2017.
Born May 24, 1946 in Bentree, WV. He was the beloved son of the late Nolen E. and Louise McGraw Terry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Lyle, Leonard and Michael.
John was an Army veteran, retired drywall contractor and he loved cats. His childhood cat, Snoop, rode on his shoulder everywhere he went. He also enjoyed baseball, basketball and hunting with his brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters, Janet Spangler (Wayne) of Ronceverte, WV, Nola Windham (Wendell) of Elizabeth, CO. and Betty J. Allison of Montgomery, WV. He is also survived by very special friends, Deborah Riggin and Carl Clark both of Dale City.
