News Wells Fargo Bank in Dale City robbed this morning, police search for suspect
DALE CITY, Va. — The Wells Fargo Bank branch at on Dale Boulevard, near the intersection of Interstate 95 was robbed this morning.
Police were called to the bank in Dale City about 9:15 a.m., as well as to areas around Ashdale Plaza, and the area around Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center search for the suspect.
A black man wearing a long black wig, sunglasses, a red jacket with the letters S and F on the back, and black pants, walked into the bank, passed a note, and made off with about $3,000, according to initial information.
The man was not armed, according to initial information.
We’ll have more as it becomes available.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Manassas City businesses shine, take home top awards
March 2, 2017
February 28, 2017
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017