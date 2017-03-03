Wells Fargo Bank in Dale City robbed this morning, police search for suspect

DALE CITY, Va. — The Wells Fargo Bank branch at on Dale Boulevard, near the intersection of Interstate 95 was robbed this morning.

Police were called to the bank in Dale City about 9:15 a.m., as well as to areas around Ashdale Plaza, and the area around Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center search for the suspect.

A black man wearing a long black wig, sunglasses, a red jacket with the letters S and F on the back, and black pants, walked into the bank, passed a note, and made off with about $3,000, according to initial information.

The man was not armed, according to initial information.

We’ll have more as it becomes available.