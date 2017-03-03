Suspect in homicide dies from self-inflicted wounds

From Prince William County Police:

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE* – On March 1, the male suspect involved in the homicide of Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN on February 17 died as a result of his injuries. Upon reviewing the circumstances and all evidence collected at the scene, detectives, in concurrence with the Medical Examiner’s Office, have classified the death of the suspect, identified as Jose Amilcar VELIS, as a suicide.



The suspect was identified as Jose Amilcar VELIS, 46, of Manassas

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On February 17 at 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7300 block of Forrester Ln in Manassas to investigate a stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male and an adult female suffering from stab wounds to the body.

The investigation revealed that both parties were involved in an altercation inside the residence. During the encounter, the female victim was stabbed, allegedly by the male party. After the stabbing, the male suspect proceeded to another area of the home where he reportedly stabbed himself.

Other residents of the home attempted to intervene and contacted police. First responding officers attempted first aid on both parties before Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at the residence. The female victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The male suspect, identified as 40-year-old man of Manassas, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. This incident appears to be domestic related. Charges are pending. The investigation continues. This is Prince William County’s second homicide of 2017. *

The victim was identified as Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN, 40, of Manassas