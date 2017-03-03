News Prince William County now in severe drought
According to The National Drought Mitigation Center, Prince William County, along with most of Northern Virginia, is now in a severe drought. Water shortages will become common, crop and pasture losses are likely.
Drought intensifies to Level 2 (Severe) for the DC area, expands on the eastern shore @capitalweather @dougkammerer @hbwx @MikeTFox5 pic.twitter.com/iIGAyll8kQ
— TerpWeather (@TerpWeather) March 2, 2017
