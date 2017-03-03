WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Prince William County now in severe drought

by Potomac Local on March 3, 2017 at 11:16 am Leave a Comment
VA DROUgHT

According to The National Drought Mitigation Center, Prince William County, along with most of Northern Virginia, is now in a severe drought. Water shortages will become common, crop and pasture losses are likely.

 

