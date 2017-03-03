News North Stafford ALDI will close for April
STAFFORD, Va. — The ALDI grocery store in North Stafford, located at 263 Garrisonville Road, will close for the month of April.
The store is undergoing renovations.
From Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for ALDI:
“The Stafford ALDI store will close for renovations in April and will reopen for business in May. We can’t wait to bring the new look of ALDI to shoppers who know and love us, plus new fans, as we make more room for a larger selection of fresh products, plus customer favorites like organics, gluten-free foods and premium baby items.
We will be sure to follow up with you when we have more specific information to share regarding the Grand Reopening festivities."
