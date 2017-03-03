From Prince William County Fire and Rescue:

On Thursday, March 2nd at 9:15 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 7900 block of Maplewood Drive in Yorkshire.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews discovered a fire on the backside of the home. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire with minimal extension to the exterior residence.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000.

The fire originated in an animal housing structure; the cause was a heating lamp that ignited nearby combustibles and has been determined as accidental.