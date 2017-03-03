Disposal company awards Manassas neighborhood grant

American Disposal Services awarded a $1,000 grant to a Manassas neighborhood to fund a project that encourages recycling.

The City of Manassas and American Disposal Services have awarded the City’s first Community Recycling Grant award.

The Cannon Ridge Homes Association received a Try it Grant of $1,000 awarded to them this afternoon. The grant is to develop communication and outreach materials for their diverse community. Part of the message in this outreach is to encourage residents to recycle and reduce the amount of litter in common areas.

City of Manassas Refuse and Recycling Coordinator, Monica Boehringer said, “The Cannon Ridge project is the perfect start to our new Community Grant program. Empowering communities to take action and help keep Manassas beautiful.”

The Try it Grant is the first step in the City’s small grants program developed by the City of Manassas. The grant is open to Home Associations that are passionate about improving their community and gaining skills for their own experience and social benefit. HOA members know their particular community and the challenges faced as well as the opportunities that will benefit community member

Grants are awarded in three stages:

– offers small amounts of funding of up to $1,000 for communities to try out ideas to increase recycling. This might mean learning more about what is needed in the area or trying a project on a small scale. Do it – offers grants of up to $5,000 to successful Try it award recipients who feel confident in taking their community project to the next level.

– offers grants of up to $5,000 to successful award recipients who feel confident in taking their community project to the next level. Build it – offers grants of up to $15,000 to communities that have successfully launched a Do it project and would like to install or renovate a common area within the community to benefit the health and well-being of community members.

For more information on how your community can apply for a grant please visit: www.manassascity.org/trash or call (703) 257-8256.