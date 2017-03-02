New home for American Legion Post 364 set to open in June

Submitted:

We started construction on the new building last summer and it is expected to be completed around June of this year. The new construction is right next to our current building at 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge, 22192.



We are building a new social quarters with expanded bar area, expanded and updated kitchen, and bigger dining area. The next phase of the project is to build a new hall where we can hold events or rent out to public events (we currently have a hall that we use, but it is rather small).

We are building this new building as our current building was build in the 1960’s (thereabouts) and is getting harder to maintain. Also, with being one of the largest posts with over 1500 members (between Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary, and Junior Auxiliary), we need a bigger place for our membership to visit.

The American Legion serves the community by holding events – public events, children’s parties (Christmas, Halloween, etc.), a Senior Thanksgiving dinner, Toys for Tots (we collected over 4600 toys this past December), and more.