Manassas, Woodbridge included in hhgregg store closings

hhgregg, Inc. (“hhgregg” or the “Company”) today announced that as part of its turnaround efforts, the Company plans to close three distribution facilities and 88 store locations in order to reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals to improve liquidity and return to profitability. These decisions will help the Company refocus efforts on its core markets and goals to enhance customers’ experience both in-store and online.

Current inventory in the affected stores will be sold over the coming weeks, with final closings expected to be complete by mid-April. The closings will result in the elimination of approximately 1,500 positions.

As a result of the store actions, hhgregg will close its distribution and delivery centers located in Brandywine, Maryland; Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These facilities will continue to support customer orders of all product sold in the closing locations until all product has been delivered.

Stores to close in our region:

Woodbridge

Fredericksburg

Manassas