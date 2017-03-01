Welcome spring? Thunderstorms and snow chance in forecast

From the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some storms could be severe, with frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.