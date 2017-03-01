News Suspect in wife slaying succumbs to injuries
From Prince William police:
Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On March 1, the male suspect involved in the homicide of Silvia Patricia RAMOS GUILLEN, which occurred on February 17 at a residence located in the 7300 block of Forrester Ln in Manassas, died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his exact cause of death. This incident was isolated to the parties involved and there is no threat to the public. The investigation continues.
Suspect Identified:
The suspect was identified as Jose Amilcar VELIS, 46, of Manassas
