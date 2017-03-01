Traffic Route 1 daytime pile driving continues
From Virginia Department of Transportation:
WOODBRIDGE –Pile driving resumed today along Route 1 for construction of the new bridge over Marumsco Creek just north of Marys Way and will last for approximately two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The pile driving will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. All work is weather permitting.
Crews will be monitoring noise levels associated with the pile driving in order to minimize disruption to nearby businesses and residences.
The work is part of the Route 1 widening project, which will add a third lane in each direction between Mary's Way and Annapolis Way. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.
