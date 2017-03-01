Proposed 13th high school to be located adjacent to Jiffy Lube Live

From Prince William County Public Schools:

The Office of Facilities Services for Prince William County Public Schools will hold a public meeting to share information on the new location of the proposed 13th high school. The new location is located off Progress Court, adjacent to Jiffy Lube Live and the new Western Transportation Facility. The new location is less than one mile north from the previous location.

The purpose of this meeting is to share with the public the new location that is more suitable for School Division needs. The location will still relieve significant overcrowding at Patriot, Battlefield, and Stonewall Jackson High Schools.

The presentation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 7– 9 p.m. in the cafeteria at Gainesville Middle School, located at 8001 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.

If you have questions, please contact Maureen Hannan, Supervisor, Land Acquisition and CIP Planning, at 703-791-7313.

For more information on the new location of the proposed 13th high school, visit the Facilities Services web page.