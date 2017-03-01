News NOVA Polar Plunge raises $85,000
Submitted:
“It was Nothin’ but a Good Time as 250+ participants brrraved the chilly waters of the Potomac at the 2017 NOVA Polar Plunge® Fest at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse in Dumfries Feb. 25. Plungers celebrated a COOL $85,000 raised – and counting! – for Special Olympics Virginia.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
