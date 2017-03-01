WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

64°

Menu
Breaking News: Suspect in wife slaying succumbs to injuries

News
NOVA Polar Plunge raises $85,000

by Potomac Local on March 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm Leave a Comment
polarplunge

Submitted:

“It was Nothin’ but a Good Time as 250+ participants brrraved the chilly waters of the Potomac at the 2017 NOVA Polar Plunge® Fest at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse in Dumfries Feb. 25.  Plungers celebrated a COOL $85,000 raised – and counting! – for Special Olympics Virginia.”

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Dumfries Local, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...