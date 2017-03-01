News Hot and Fluffy, a Southern style restaraunt, opens in Stafford
As of February 27th, Hot and Fluffy, a Southern style restaurant offering fried chicken and waffles is now open in Stafford. Located at 308 Worth avenue, in Doc Stone shopping center, Hot and Fluffy serves fresh biscuits and soul food all day long using local ingredients and classic southern cooking.
