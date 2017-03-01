WE ARE LOCAL News in Stafford, Virginia

Hot and Fluffy, a Southern style restaraunt, opens in Stafford

by Potomac Local on March 1, 2017 at 11:25 am Leave a Comment
hot and fluff

 

As of February 27th, Hot and Fluffy, a Southern style restaurant offering fried chicken and waffles is now open in Stafford. Located at 308 Worth avenue, in Doc Stone shopping center, Hot and Fluffy serves fresh biscuits and soul food all day long using local ingredients and classic southern cooking.

 

