Martin suspected of using a gun to rob a shoe store near Manassas

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On February 26, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified the suspect involved in the robbery which occurred at the Famous Footwear located at 11146 Bulloch Dr in Manassas (20109) on February 1. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Christopher Alan MARTIN. The accused was located and arrested in Arlington on February 28.

Arrested on February 28:

Christopher Alan MARTIN, 32, of 3522 12th Street South in Arlington

Charged with 2 counts of robbery and 2 counts of burglary while armed

Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On February 1 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the Famous Footwear located at 11146 Bulloch Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business brandishing a handgun and demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.