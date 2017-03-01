News Firefighter injured in extinguishing garage fire
From Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue
On Wednesday, March 1st at 6:52 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 13100 block of Oak Farm Drive in Woodbridge.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire in the garage adjacent to the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished and contained the fire with minimal extension to the home.
A firefighter sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for further treatment and evaluation.
The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 3 adults, displaced by the fire.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the home sustained extensive damage estimated at $100,000.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
