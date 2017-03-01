From Prince William police:

**MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE**- The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile, Franklin UCEDA-MERCADO. On March 1 at 8:54PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 7400 block of Prince Charles Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a missing juvenile. Family members reported to police that Franklin left the apartment voluntarily around 8:00PM. It is believed that Franklin may still be in the area on foot or riding his bicycle. Franklin is listed as endangered due to his age and the weather conditions. Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Franklin UCEDA-MERCADO is described as a 9-year-old Hispanic male, 4’10’’, 80lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark jeans, and black socks with white and black sandals. There is no description available for Franklin’s bicycle.

Update 10:30 p.m.

**UPDATE – Franklin UCEDA-MERCADO, who was reported as a missing and endangered juvenile earlier this evening, has been located and is safe. The Prince William County Police Department thanks you for your assistance.