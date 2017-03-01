From Prince William County Police:

Strong Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On February 27, Jesse James WYRICK, the second suspect wanted for a robbery which occurred in the area of Hoadly Rd and Apollo Dr in Woodbridge on February 1, turned himself into police without incident.

Arrested on February 27:

Jesse James WYRICK, 31, of 9711 Henderson Pl in Manassas

Charged with robbery and malicious wounding

Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strong Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On February 3, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified a second suspect involved in the robbery which occurred in the area of Hoadly Rd and Apollo Dr in Woodbridge on February 1.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jesse James WYRICK. Attempt to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On February 1 at 9:56AM, officers responded to the area of Hoadly Rd and Apollo Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was a passenger of a vehicle being driven in the above area with three other male acquaintances when one of the men began assaulting the victim.

During the encounter, an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the victim. As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, he fell to the ground and was struck in the leg by the vehicle as it drove away. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Following the investigation, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Paul Michael WYRICK. The accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence later that evening. The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 2:

Paul Michael WYRICK, 28, of 9711 Henderson Pl Apt 303 in Manassas

Charged with robbery and malicious wounding

Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond