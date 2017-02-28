WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

63°

Menu

Traffic
Water main breaks on Montclair street

by Potomac Local on February 28, 2017 at 3:43 pm Leave a Comment
serviceauthority

We hear traffic is down to one lane on Edgewood Drive as crews work to make repairs to the broken water main. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...