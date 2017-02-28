Traffic Water main breaks on Montclair street
We hear traffic is down to one lane on Edgewood Drive as crews work to make repairs to the broken water main.
2/28/17. Water main repair, 15913 Edgewood Drive, cross street Northgate Drive, Montclair. 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nw43B5fSes
— Service Authority (@PWCSA) February 28, 2017
