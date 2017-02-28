News Police help lost woman, child out of Woodbridge wetlands
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman called 911 after she and a child got lost inside the Julie J. Metz Wetlands Bank.
Officers went to the park just before 1:30 p.m., flashed their lights and activated sirens to help the woman and child find her way out of the park.
The woman told a 911 operator that she was able to see the lights and sirens
Police said they located the woman and child and were still working on getting her to out of the wetlands.
