WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

63°

Menu

News
Police help lost woman, child out of Woodbridge wetlands

by Potomac Local on February 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm Leave a Comment
police-suv

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman called 911 after she and a child got lost inside the Julie J. Metz Wetlands Bank. 

Officers went to the park just before 1:30 p.m., flashed their lights and activated sirens to help the woman and child find her way out of the park. 

The woman told a 911 operator that she was able to see the lights and sirens

Police said they located the woman and child and were still working on getting her to out of the wetlands. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Woodbridge Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...