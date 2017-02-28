Pedestrian bridge being built on east side of Route 1 crossing over Powell’s Creek

“A safer way to walk on Route 1 at Powell’s Creek is coming soon.

A new pedestrian bridge is currently being constructed on the east side of Route 1 crossing over Powell’s Creek. They are currently installing a larger water pipe as they wanted to do an upgrade while construction was being done in the area.

They will test the pipes after installation for leaks, pressure, and bacteria before the footbridge construction. We will be able to use the bridge by the end of the summer.”