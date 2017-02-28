WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

63°

Menu

Traffic
Pedestrian bridge being built on east side of Route 1 crossing over Powell’s Creek

by Potomac Local on February 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm Leave a Comment
Powellscreekbridge

Submitted by Lynda Silverstrand, of the Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association: 

“A safer way to walk on Route 1 at Powell’s Creek is coming soon.
 
A new pedestrian bridge is currently being constructed on the east side of Route 1 crossing over Powell’s Creek. They are currently installing a larger water pipe as they wanted to do an upgrade while construction was being done in the area.
 
They will test the pipes after installation for leaks, pressure, and bacteria before the footbridge construction. We will be able to use the bridge by the end of the summer.”
 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Traffic & Transit, Woodbridge Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...